Watch: Dia Mirza, Pragya Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul participate in a beach clean up drive on Earth Day 2022

Sustainable living and working towards mother nature come naturally to Pragya Kapoor! The leading environmentalist-producer never misses a chance to impress us with her much-needed initiatives. On the occasion of Earth Day today, the star organised a beach clean up drive at Carter beach in Mumbai.

Stunning actress Dia Mirza and Maniesh Paul also joined Pragya Kapoor in her drive! Their video at the beach will definitely impress netizens for taking on the right cause. Have a look!

While speaking about the same, the ace producer said, "The choice of conscious living and taking care of the planet is not about one day. It is a continuous effort. The theme of this year very well explains the need for the same, "Invest In our Planet". With such beach drives, our aim is to create awareness and take small steps towards a healthy earth."

For the unversed, it isn't the first time Pragya Kapoor has organised a beach clean up drive! The environmentalist is constant in taking extra steps toward nature.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:10 PM IST