Watch: Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of her journey to Cannes

Cannes [France]: Bollywood Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Cannes to be part of the prestigious film festival this year as one of jury members.

On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip treating her fans about her arrival at the Cannes.

In the video clip, Deepika can be spotted sporting a denim cropped jacket giving a very casual vibe to the viewers. The video shows a glimpse of her journey to the Cannes in style.

Deepika shared that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey.

At the end of the video, the 36-year-old star is seen tossing about her decision on what she should be doing next - eat or sleep. And the actor opts for eating. "Eating is always a good plan, she said.

She also mentions an inscription towards the end of the video saying, "From Cannes, with love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:01 AM IST