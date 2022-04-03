Watch: 'Dasvi' makers introduce Yami Gautam as 'dabbang aur dhaakad' IPS officer Jyoti Deswal

The makers of 'Dasvi' have released yet another clip from the upcoming film, this time featuring IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, played by actress Yami Gautam Dhar.

Playing a sakht and no-nonsense jailor, we see Jyoti indulge in teekhi nok jhonk with Ganga in the promo. Neither willing to budge, this seems like quite a face-off.

Looking strong and sublime in her IPS officer avatar, the video showcases Yami's fierce and fearless side.

The social comedy is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur among others.

'Dasvi' is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films. It is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:56 PM IST