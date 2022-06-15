Watch 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Trailer: Ayan Mukerji unveils the 'Astraverse' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, 'Brahmastra' is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

'Brahmastra' – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras - named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the 'Brahmastra', is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.

'Brahmastra Part One', is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. Experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.

Director Ayan Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.