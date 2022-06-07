Watch 'Avrodh 2' Trailer: Abir Chatterjee-starrer promises double dose of thrill, action and entertainment

PM

Makers of 'Avrodh' are all set to come up with a new season. With season 1 based on the first chapter of ‘We Don’t Really Know Fear’, Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s celebrated book ‘India’s Most Fearless’, season 2 will kick off where it left.

To get a sneak peek into the world of 'Avrodh S2', watch the trailer of the show here:

Commenting on the show, Abir Chatterjee said, "I’m excited and looking forward to 'Avrodh 2' streaming soon on SonyLIV. It has been an amazing experience working on such a popular show that has been loved by audiences so much. My debut in the Hindi web series couldn't have come at a better moment as this is the perfect project to get myself started. A double dose of thrills, action, and entertainment infuses this season's tale with an even greater sense of intrigue."

He added, "In the show, I play an income-tax officer called Pradeep, and it's been a rewarding experience to depict him in all of his facets, from a disciplined officer to a devoted family man. The entire cast and crew have done a wonderful job of making the show what it is and I cannot wait for people to watch it. We’ve already received a great response to the teaser, and I’m hopeful the viewers will be entertained through this season."

Directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Juggernaut productions the story is helmed by writers Brijesh Jayrajan, and Sudeep Nigam.

The show features actors like Abir Chatterjee, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri, amongst others. The show is inspired by the book 'India’s Most Fearless 2' by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, Chapter 9 - "Just tell me when to begin sir".

'Avrodh S2' will be streaming from June 24 on SonyLIV.