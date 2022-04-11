Watch: American REACTS after Farah Khan asks for free nachos as discount at New York eatery

Bollywood filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar are currently holidaying in the US. For the last few days, they have been treating their fans and followers with photos and videos from their trip.

On Monday, Karan shared a hilarious video of Farah, this time showing her asking for a free snack as a discount in a New York eatery.

The video shows Farah at a food counter, paying for the food and as the man at the counter says 'the food costs 9 dollars', she asks him, "Can I get free nachos as a discount."

Much to the disappointment of Farah, the man at the counter said, "No, sorry."

"A transactional @farahkhankunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts??," Karan captioned the video.

Moments after he shared the video, Farah commented, "How can you put this up??? But you did it for your benefit."

Several fans dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section. A user wrote, "She's so real... Sab ke mann mein hota hai koi bolne ki himmat America mein nahi karta..But Indians have right to ask discount anywhere in the world."

"I am a proud Indian and will always ask for a discount…. Our birthright nah ….. Farah was justified," wrote another user.

"She really does have valid point," a fan commented.

Farah and Karan are close friends and they often indulge in fun social media banter that leaves their fans in splits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to return to films as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Karan is also currently one of the judges of the television reality shows, 'Hunarbaaz'. On the other hand, Farah will reportedly collaborate with Gauri Khan for a show.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:15 PM IST