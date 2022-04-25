Watch: Ajay Devgn collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate, breaks the internet with a peppy rap

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has turned a rapper with social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate as a part of the promotions for his upcoming directorial 'Runway 34'.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for his musical remixes to the dialogues and had the world dancing to his tunes, has done one of its kind collaboration with superstar Ajay Devgn.

Take a look at the video here:

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is all set to release around Eid on April 29, 2022.

'Runway 34' also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

