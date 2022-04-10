Watch: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Krishna Raj Bungalow decked up with lights

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be husband and wife. Ahead of their grand wedding in Mumbai, the Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow, in Bandra, has been decked up with lights.

Several photos and videos of the bungalow has been doing the rounds on social media. It looks like the wedding preparations for the couple are going on in full swing.

Take a look:

Ranbir and Alia's wedding has created quite a buzz. According to several media reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot this week in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, the couple hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet officially.

Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, recently said that she hopes that they tie the knot soon.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 02:43 PM IST