Watch: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai steal the show at IIFA 2022 with impromptu dance

IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
It was a sight to see when actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined her husband Abhishek Bachchan in an impromptu dance at the 22nd IIFA awards held at the YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

Abhishek was seen dancing and gave a pumped up dance performance at the award show on numbers such as 'India Wale' from 'Happy New Year' and 'Macha Macha' from 'Dasvi'.

The actor later came down from the stage and was seen grooving with his family -- Aishwarya and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in a white sherwani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen sitting in the front row, matching the steps with him.

"The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts," read the caption.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', while Abhishek has 'SSS-7'.

