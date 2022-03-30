Watch: Aayush Sharma turns hairstylist for son Ahil, calls it his 'alternate profession

Unfolding yet another adorable chapter from his parenthood diaries, actor Aayush Sharma shared a video on Instagram featuring his son on his birthday.

Adhering to his fatherhood duties, Aayush turned a hairstylist on his son's demand. Sharing the video on his social media with a witty caption, Aayush said, "My alternate profession", as Ahil makes a cute demand for doing his hair.

While getting his hair styles by his father Ahil says, "I look so different, I look like you." To which Aayush laughs wholeheartedly and says "you look like me".

Celebrating his sixth birthday today, Ahil joyfully flaunts his hairstyle as Aayush says, "You are turning six and that's a six-year-old hairstyle" while complimenting him saying, "You are looking, handsome buddy".

Through his Instagram stories, Aayush offered sneak peeks into the grand celebration of Ahil's birthday at Imagica.

On the workfront, Aayush was last seen playing a gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth' against superstar Salman Khan. The actor is expected to make an interesting announcement of his upcoming projects soon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:52 PM IST