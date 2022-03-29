Virat Kohli shares new selfie with Anushka Sharma - is it from their daughter Vamika's play area?

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often share stunning photos and videos with each other on their social media handles.

On Tuesday, the cricketer once again treated their fans with a cute selfie with his actor-wife.

The photo also gives a glimpse of what appears to be their daughter Vamika's play area. In the picture, Virat can be seen flashing a big smile as Anushka poses in a striped red and white t-shirt next to him.

However, Virat did not write anything in the caption and dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look at his post here:

Loading View on Instagram

The couple is quite active on social media. They recently came together on screen with a new television commercial. While Anushka sports shoulder-length hair and is seen in a beige jumpsuit in the video, Virat is seen as a Sikh man with a turban in the new commercial.

The video starts with Anushka looking for her hair clip all over the house. She then finds Virat with her clip as he tries to use them to hold together loose wires. However, Anushka gets annoyed and she takes away her clip which leads to the wires falling off.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Anushka and Virat reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film 'Chakda Express', inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

ALSO READ Why is Anushka Sharma annoyed with husband Virat Kohli? Watch Video

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:32 PM IST