Viral Photo: Ranveerbhai Jordaar breaks into wild celebration as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', took some time out of his busy schedule and spent his evening enjoying the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL match in the city.

The actor who is known for his energy, was seen as enthusiastic as ever, as he cheered for MI from the stands of Brabourne stadium. Ranveer was seen being his usual animated self as the men in blue, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated IPL debutants Gujarat Titans, in a nailbiting last over thriller.

Ranveer was seen wearing a violent floral shirt and a white hat, and represented every MI fan in the country as Rohit Sharma hit boundaries all over the stadium and the bowlers picked major wickets in the second innings.

He was seen screaming in joy and punching his fist in the air, and being the best supporter MI could have.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer was last seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', in which he stepped into the shoes of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

He will be next seen in the social comedy 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which also marks the debut of 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 13, 2020.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:54 PM IST