Vir Das Birthday Special: Best stand up performances by the comedian

Vir Das has also dabbled with acting and has starred in a number of hit Bollywood films.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Indian actor-comic Vir Das is all set to ring in his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Born on May 31, 1979, Vir Das is a beloved comedian who just keeps getting better with time. He began his career with a gig at one of the premier hotels in New Delhi with a performance titled 'Walking on Broken Das'.

Apart from comedy, Vir Das has also dabbled with acting and has starred in a number of hit Bollywood films, including, 'Namastey London', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Badmaash Company', 'Delhi Belly', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Shivaay', among others.

In 2017, he entered the international stage with his Netflix special 'Abroad Understanding'. He became the first Indian comedian with a comedy special on the platform.

In June 2017, Vir was named one of Variety's '10 Comics to Watch for 2017'.

On the comedian's birthday, here are some of his most popular stand up performances:

