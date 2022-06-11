Vikrant Massey reveals what makes ‘Forensic’ different from other murder mysteries

Bollywood’s versatile actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Forensic’ alongside Radhika Apte.

The psychological thriller features him as Johnny Khanna, a forensic specialist. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Malayalam hit of the same name.

When asked how different is ‘Forensic’ from other murder mysteries, Vikrant says, “I think what really makes it different is the fact that for the first time ever in Hindi cinema, we will actually be seeing the nature of the job or the involvement of forensic experts, who are such important assets in the entire criminal justice system. Unfortunately, not a lot is said or has been said about them. So, you will in depth get to see the nature of their job or what they do or the sophistication with which they help in solving cases or probably absolving innocent people of crime.”

As seen in the trailer, 'Forensic' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising.

'Forensic' is directed by 'Chhorii' helmer Vishal Furia, and is produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

'Forensic', which also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 on June 24.