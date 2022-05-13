Vidyut Jammwal lauds Kangana Ranaut for raising the standard of action with 'Dhaakad'

In the cutthroat business of Bollywood, it's wonderful to see actors supporting and uplifting each other.

Most recently, our very own country boy Vidyut Jammwal, who has solidified his position as India's unbeatable action superstar tweeted a shoutout to Kangana Ranaut for raising the bar of action and also shared the poster of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

Happy that a woman has jumped on the action bandwagon, the 'Khuda Haafiz' actor posed the long-standing question 'Why should men have all the fun?'

He tweeted, “Has arrived!! Raising the standard of action.Why should men have all the fun?"

On the work front, Vidyut is all set for the theatrical release of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' and has exciting films such as 'IB 71' and 'Sher Singh Raana' on his slate.

