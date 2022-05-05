Vidyut Jammwal holds his place as one of the top martial artists worldwide in 2022

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for leading a fitness revolution and popularising Kalaripayattu, powers the list of top 10 martial artists across the globe for two consecutive years.

Our country boy shares the honour with Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Wesley Snipes and Johnny Tri Nguyen. Making India proud as the youngest martial artist on the list, Jammwal has a pack of fans celebrating his feat.

The 'Khuda Haafiz' actor has been relentless in his attempts to revive Kalaripayattu to its former glory and has won hearts as a mentor on Disney India's 'Ultimate Warrior' show.

His training comprises movements, fighting techniques and the measures of healing as elucidated by the mother of all martial arts.

Thanks to his constant achievements, Kalaripayattu is on its way to regaining its lost glory and his contribution to martial arts has marked India on the world map. He happens to be the only Bollywood star who has taken the initiative of introducing the ancient discipline and he has been doing so with immense alacrity.

He has earned recognition as one of the world's top action stars, who not only performs his stunts but also choreographs them. Not to mention, he earned the distinction of being the only Indian actor to have featured on '10 People You Don't Want Mess With' by TheRichest.

On the work front, Vidyut is all set for the theatrical release of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' and has exciting films such as 'IB 71' and 'Sher Singh Raana' on his slate.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:10 PM IST