Video: Sexy Shriya Saran flaunts her svelte figure in pink bikini as she enjoys a day at the beach

Actress Shriya Saran is currently spending some quality time with husband Andrei Koscheev and her daughter Radha in Goa.

On Wednesday, the actress gave a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos and video from the beach, Shriya wrote, "Beautiful morning In Goa, Blessed."

The 'Drishyam' actress looked stunning in a hot pink bikini. In one of the photos, she can be seen laying on the beach and in another picture, she can be seen playing with her little daughter.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya will next be seen in director Chandru's upcoming action entertainer, 'Kabzaa', featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the Kannada film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film, which is expected to release in seven languages.

The actress will also be seen in 'Music School' with Sharman Joshi and Shaan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:46 PM IST