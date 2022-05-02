Vicky Kaushal feels 'fortunate' to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner, says 'I learn a lot from her every single day'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to express his love for his wife, actress Katrina Kaif. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December last year and since then their fans have been going gaga over their pictures and videos.

Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Vicky spoke about his wife and expressed how fortunate he is to have found her.

The 'Raazi' actor said Katrina is a 'great influence' in every aspect of his life. He said he is 'fortunate' to have found a life partner in her and called her an 'extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person'. Vicky said he learned a lot from Katrina every single day.

Earlier today, Katrina was spotted at Mumbai airport. Recently, she shared a cute childhood photo in which she was seen enjoying amid nature. Vicky was quick to react to the photo as he dropped a heart emoticon in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. She was also a part of the first two installments of the actioner. Apart from that, she will also be seen in films like ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The actress is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series.

