Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman buys luxury car worth Rs 64.50 lakh

Veteran Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman is now the proud owner of a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 64.50 lakh.

The actress recently brought home a BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport car. Waheeda opted for the Bluestone metallic shade colour with worldclass features.

The official page of the showroom shared a photo of the actress with her new car. "It’s time for the legendary actress, Mrs. Wahida Rehman to engage in #PowerPlay. Congratulations to Mrs. Wahida Rehman and her family on their brand new BMW 5 Series. Welcome to the world of sheer driving pleasure," the caption read.

The 5 Series is priced from Rs 64.50 lakh, going up to Rs 74.50 lakh.

Apart from the BMW 5 series, Waheeda also owns the eighth-generation Honda Accord.

Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of India's greatest actresses of all times. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 1972, and later, with the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Waheeda made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rojulu Marayi' (1955), and rose to prominence with her collaborations with filmmaker Guru Dutt: the romantic dramas 'Pyaasa' (1957) and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' (1959), the Muslim social film 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' (1960) and the drama 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' (1962).

She was last seen in the Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama 'Skater Girl', which released in 2021.