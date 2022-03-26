Veteran actress Mumtaz turns hairstylist for Anju Mahendroo, netizens say 'Evergreen stars together'

Veteran Bollywood actress Veteran recently made a rare appearance on social media, leaving her fans mesmerised all over again.

Actress Anju Mahendroo recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with Mumtaz. In the photo, Anju can be seen posing in a pretty hairstyle, and for that, she credited her friend Mumtaz. "My new Hair stylist," she captioned the picture.

In the photo, Mumtaz can be seen sporting a simple denim shirt, while Anju wore a black and white kurta.

Within no time the picture went viral on the internet, with fans going gaga over the two actresses.

Actress Achint Kaur dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section, while Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, "Wow look at your hair!".

Expressing their admiration for Mumtaz and Anju, a fan commented, "Evergreen stars together." Another user wrote, "How beautiful you both lord".

"Beautiful as always," a user commented.

For the uninitiated, Mumtaz and Anju Mahendroo shared the screen space in the Rajesh Khanna-starrer 'Bandhan' in 1969.

Mumtaz, who marked her film debut at the age of 7 with 'Sone Ki Chidiya' (1958), went on to become the highest-paid actress in India from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. She has even received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema.

On the other hand, Anju Mahendroo has been a part of several films including 'Jewel Thief', 'Intaqam' and 'Dastak'. She has also played pivotal roles in television shows liek 'Geet Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh'.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:32 PM IST