Vedika Pinto to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

After garnering praises for her debut performance in Neeraj Pandey's 'Operation Romeo', actress Vedika Pinto is looking forward to her next.

She will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the remake of 'Thadam'.

Playing the shy, coy small town girl in her debut film 'Operation Romeo', Vedika impressed the audience with her power-packed climax sequence, leaving the audience surprised. Now, the actress is all set to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of 'Thadam'.

Revealing details, a source said, "Vedika bagged her second film even before the release of her debut. The makers were impressed with her and decided to cast her opposite Aditya Roy Kapur for the Thadam remake. The film has majorly wrapped shoot and is eyeing a release soon. While the details are not yet confirmed, it will definitely be a treat to watch Vedika and Aditya share the screen together."

Rising to fame with the overnight success of her music video 'Liggi', Vedika became an internet sensation. Now, with her first film, Vedika has marked her presence in the industry and is already touted as a promising star. With the big-ticket film like 'Thadam' remake on cards, Vedika is definitely looking at a good start.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:41 PM IST