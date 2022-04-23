Varun Dhawan Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the 'Main Tera Hero' actor

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday on Sunday.

The son of ace filmmaker David Dhawan, Varun has carved a niche for himself in the film industry, with his versatile roles and the films that he has picked so far.

Varun began his work in the film industry as an assistant director to Karan Johar for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name Is Khan' (2010), and subsequently made his acting debut in 2012 with Johar's teen drama 'Student of the Year'. Between 2012 and 2018, Varun featured in eleven consecutive box-office successes, including 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Dilwale', 'Dishoom', 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', 'Judwaa' and 'Badlapur'.

One of India's highest-paid actors, he has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014.

Varun is also known to be quite an entertainer when the cameras aren't rolling. He has a very active Instagram account which boasts of a whopping 41.3 million followers. He often posts pictures of himself, keeping his fans hooked on to him, and leaving them asking for more.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a look at some of his hottest pictures on social media:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 02:05 PM IST