Urvashi Rautela to make her Hollywood debut with a Netflix film alongside '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is now all set to make her Hollywood debut. She is all set to pave her way in the western industry with a film.

The actress is teasing her fans by sharing a small glimpse on her social media with the Hollywood star Michele Morrone.

The source from the team has also confirmed that Urvashi will be seen as a lead in the movie opposite the '365 Days' star. The working title for the movie is 'Renata Fonte', which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:32 AM IST