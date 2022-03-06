Twinkle Khanna reacts to hijab row: 'Very few men consider a woman's head an erogenous zone'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared her two cents on the ongoing hijab row on Sunday.

She shared a post on her social media handles titled 'Heads up'. "Burqas, hijabs and even ghungats for that matter have worked their way into becoming religious and cultural constructs. While I am not an advocate for any sort of veiling, it is up to the women themselves to decide without intimidation on either side," she wrote.

"I must admit hearing a few religious leaders talk about how a hijab stops men from being tempted does make one chuckle. All these bhai saabs should sit down and let the stand-ups talk instead. Very few men would consider a woman's head an erogenous zone. Can you imagine date-night conversations that include, 'Wow your head is looking so hot today'?" she sarcastically added.

Twinkle also commented on the Russia vs Ukraine war. She mentioned that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was a former comedian, has now emerged as the global hero.

"It's not former spy Putin's manoeuvres but Zelensky's stand-up act that has made the world rally to Ukraine's side,” she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna is the wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She is known for presenting her take on social media on the raging topics and issues going on in the country as well as globally.

She also writes blogs for publications and has authored three books so far: 'Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:03 PM IST