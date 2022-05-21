'Tum Bin' fame Himanshu Malik reveals he was asked to date an upcoming actress for a 'good story'

Actor Himanshu Malik, who became an overnight sensation with his 2001 film 'Tum Bin', has now made a shocking revelation that he was asked to 'have an affair' with an upcoming actress.

During an interaction with Navbharat Times, Malik revealed that post 'Tum Bin's success, he was 'disturbed'.

"I got a glimpse of how the industry is soon after 'Tum Bin' and it disturbed me a lot. That was a time when magazines used to be huge. So I got a call from one huge magazine publication, asking me to have an affair. ‘If you have an affair with an upcoming actress, it makes for a good story’, I was told," he shared.

He went on to say that the magazine even offered to book a hotel room for him in Goa and said that they will get 'another candidate' who was as famous and him.

"I was told 'You just go there and we will expose'," he said.

Meanwhile, Malik has now turned director with the upcoming film 'Chitrakut'.

Describing his film, Himanshu said, "It is a meditation about love and the nuances that make for the indefinable world of relationships. It is also a simple story of finding love and losing it."

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:42 PM IST