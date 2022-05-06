'Tum Bin' actor Himanshu Malik turns director with 'Chitrakut'; trailer out

The trailer of Himanshu Malik's 'Chitrakut' was officially released by the makers on Friday.

Describing his film, Himanshu says, "It is a meditation about love and the nuances that make for the indefinable world of relationships. It is also a simple story of finding love and losing it."

"Chitrakut is the place where Ram and Sita spent their initial years of banishment. In some texts, they are known to have had lived in bliss with each other. Their bond was broken after her abduction since he was a son, king and brother in Ayodhya. Never before were they as happy as they were in Chitrakut. This metaphor of life and love became the basis of the film," he added.

'Chitrakut' is presented by Akbar Arabiyan Mojdeh and Mojtaba Movies, and produced by Akbar Arabiyan and Himanshu Malik. Written and directed by Himanshu Malik, the cast includes Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas and Shruti Bapna.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:22 PM IST