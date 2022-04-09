TIME unveils advanced state-of-art chroma studio at Vile Parle in Mumbai

TIME Group and NH Studioz made an exciting announcement at a gala event held at Hotel Sahara Star recently.

TIME is an end-to-end entertainment major, that covers acquisition-production-distribution-exhibition of films/content all under one banner. NH Studioz a leading content house with distribution of Indian Cinematic Content around the Globe Via All possible modes and mediums.

Industry doyen, Mr. Pravin Shah of TIME Group and Mr.Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz along with Mr. Sagoon Wagh announced their plans.

TIME Group Chairman, Mr. Pravin Shah, Mr. Sagoon Wagh (Managing Director), Mr.Viral Shah (Director) and Mr. Jeet Wagh (Director) unveiled the amped logo of TIME to mark the momentous occasion of their four decades in the Indian media and entertainment business.

TIME unveiled the most advanced state-of-art chroma studio at Golden Tobacco, Vile Parle West. It is the biggest shooting floor in Mumbai sprawling across 30,000 sq. ft. and 55 ft. height, having world class technologies, providing the finest services nationwide. It is in collaboration with Mr. Subhash Kale, owner of Real Touch Studios making the impossible-possible in content creation.

Check out some of the photos from the event here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 02:23 PM IST