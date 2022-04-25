Tiger Shroff's female fan faints after seeing the 'Heropanti 2' actor - here's what happened next

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film 'Heropanti 2'.

On Monday, he surprised his fans by visiting a mall in Mumbai. He was joined by his co-star Tara Sutaria.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a female fan of the actor fainted after seeing him during the promotional event of the film.

In the video, the fan can be seen teary-eyed as the security personnel take her towards Tiger on the stage. Tiger then hugs her and asks if she is fine.

Take a look at the video here:

The romantic action drama 'Heropanti 2' is one of the most awaited film of this season.

Both Tiger and Tara enjoy a huge fan base and it got proved after looking at the crowd at the mall where the leading stars of the film came for the promotions.

The crowd covered almost all the parts of the mall. The stars were also seen enjoying the love from the crowd as they were seen capturing the moment in their selfie.

'Heropanti 2' presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take the audience on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman. It is all set to release on April 29, 2022.

