THIS is what Kartik Aaryan would do if he wakes up as his 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been on a roll giving fitness inspiration to her fans throughout the week. She is currently shooting in Ladakh for her upcoming action flick, 'Ganapath', and looks like she has left an impression with her workouts not just on fans but on her co-stars too.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Kriti's 'Shehzada' co-star Kartik Aaryan was asked what he would do if he woke up as Kriti for a day and his answer would truly have her fans nodding. He said, "Workout? Aajkal woh bohot workout videos daal rahi hai. Toh shayad uthhate hi workout karne chala jaunga." (These days she is posting a lot of workout videos, so maybe the first thing i do when i wake up is to go workout).

Kartik also went on to call her a very disciplined person and said that he would probably read more and more scripts if he was Kriti for a day. From a Bosu Ball challenge to working out with heavy rocks in Ladakh, the actress is clearly up for working out wherever and whenever she gets a chance in interesting and different styles.

The actress flaunts a super toned and hot physique which speaks volumes of her dedication as she is the same person who had gained 15 kgs for her role in 'Mimi' and then lost it all with home workouts when the pandemic tried to rain on her parade by shutting the gyms down.

The superfit star will be impressing her fans with an out and out action role in 'Ganapath'. She also has various genre films like 'Bhediya', 'Adipurush', and 'Shehzada' along with her unannounced film with Anurag Kashyap in her lineup.

