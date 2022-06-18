'This baby is now well on its way': Sonam Kapoor expresses gratitude for an extravagant baby shower

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor has been giving fashionable looks one after the other. The fashionista, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower.

The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book. The food menu was personalised and hand-written.

Thanking her friend Eiesha Bharti Pasricha for organising the extravagant shower, Sonam shared adorable pictures from the special day on her Instagram and wrote, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.”

For the event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose.

Sonam recently turned a year older on June 9 this year. On the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans with a maternity photo shoot. She was seen wearing a stunning off-white satin outfit by celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London.

Sonam and Anand announced that they are expecting their first child in March earlier this year. The couple shared mesmerizing pictures on their social media accounts and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."