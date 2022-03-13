'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana

Ahmedabad: Three BJP-ruled states – Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana – have declared the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ tax-free.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following a regime of systematic killings. The director lost no time in responding to the announcement on twitter by the Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Honourable Gujarat CM, thank you very much. This will help the common people of Gujarat see the biggest tragedy in independent India.’’

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, went backwards to shower praise on the movie. His tweet read, “The movie is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.’’

The film has stirred a controversy on social media over allegations of fewer cinema halls being allotted the movie and some critics dismissing the film as propaganda.

On the other hand, several charitable social media users urged people to contact them because they were providing free movie tickets, reports a news portal.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday morning to share her appreciation of the movie. But the actor also wondered why there is 'pin drop silence' in the film industry about the film, and claimed that many in Bollywood are shocked at the movie’s success.

‘‘Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hain (Bollywood bullies and their lackeys are rattled)." Her note winds up with, "Not a word, sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko, lekin phir bhi not a word (the whole world is watching but they won’t utter a word). Their time is upp!!"

Elsewhere, in her Instagram posts, she tagged film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet about the film's robust box office performance and wrote, "No cheap publicity, no fake numbers, no mafia anti-national agendas...desh badlega to filmein bhi badleingi (When the country will change, films will change too).

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:16 PM IST