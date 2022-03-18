'Thank god for facial hair': Tiger Shroff reveals THIS similarity between 'Heropanti' 1 and 2 – watch video

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' have pushed the envelope of action entertainers, as seen from the trailer of their film unveiled on Thursday.

The three-and-a-half-minutes long trailer boasts of top-notch action. Tiger channels his heroic skills as Babloo, Tara performs the gorgeous Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets in the skin of the mysterious antagonist Laila. The film features multiple international locations including Russia, China, Africa and Egypt.

On Friday, Tiger took to Instagram and shared a comparison video showing a stunt from the trailer which he had also performed in the first ‘Heropanti’ film.

Tiger wrote, “Life coming to a full circle for the little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank God for facial hair. Thank you for all your love.”

'Heropanti 2' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Heropanti', which marked the foray of its lead actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in the Hindi film industry.

The film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora with music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan.

'Heropanti 2' marks the fifth association of producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff after 'Heropanti' , 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'.

The movie promises audiences a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment, all set to release in theatres this Eid, on April 29, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:59 AM IST