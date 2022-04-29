Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' to hit the big screen on July 15

Viacom18 Studios’ 'Shabaash Mithu', is set to hit the silver screen on 15th July, 2022. Tapsee Pannu essays the role of iconic cricketer, Mithali Dorai Raj.

The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women's Cricket Team has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups.

The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

Pannu, who essays the role of Raj, shared the new release date of the movie in a post on Instagram.

"There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this 'Gentleman's Game' #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022," the 34-year-old actor wrote.

'Shabaash Mithu' marks the first theatrical release of Pannu post her 2020 movie 'Thappad'.

During the pandemic, the actor featured in four movies, 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Annabelle Sethupathi', 'Rashmi Rocket' and 'Looop Lapeta', which were all released on various streaming platforms.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven, the much anticipated film is releasing in theatres on 15th July.

