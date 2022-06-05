Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta and Pooja Bhatt attend 'Sheer Qorma' premiere at 13th KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Sanket Chavan

The Mumbai Premiere of Sheer Qorma at the 13th KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival was full of glitz and glamour with the presence of renowned Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, Pooja Bhat, Anita Shroff Adajania, film maker Tanuja Chandra, Anup Soni along with Sheer Qorma director Faraz Ansari and festival director Sridhar Rangayan graced the evening at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai.

'Sheer Qorma', starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar, is an Indian short film drama LGBT romance written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film won Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Film Festival and many other awards across the globe.

Addressing the occasion film actress Divya Dutta said, “I am delighted to be a part of a remarkable film that holds such a significance with various emotions. KASHISH Film Festival has set a benchmark by featuring amazing films made by talented filmmakers and I am glad 'Sheer Qorma' got to be a part of the same.”

“It is a film close to my heart, since I learnt a lot by working on the film, not only about LGBTQ identities, but also about giving and accepting love. And returning back to KASHISH, which holds a special place in my heart, with my very own film is like a dream come true," said Swara Bhaskar.

Faraz Ansari, director, 'Sheer Qorma' said, “'Sheer Qorma' is a film with so many layers of sentiments and depth and I am glad that it found it’s place at KASHISH Film Festival. There is lot of effort and hard work gone into making this film and I thank KASHISH for adding more value to it by playing it as the Centerpiece film.”

“Resonating with the essence of KASHISH, 'Sheer Qorma' certainly is a worthy addition to the film festival. I want to thank the entire team of the film and all the attendees for making this day special by their presence,” said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director.

This year, KASHISH film festival is screening some of the finest work by some the immensely talented filmmakers across 53 countries with 184 films. KASHISH is all set to host a grand closing day on June 5, 2022.