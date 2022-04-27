Supriya Pathak sheds light on her role in 'Home Shanti': 'Sarla is different from everything I've done so far'

It’s a rarity for veteran actors who have played a range of characters in their illustrious career to state that a specific character has been totally unique for them and they haven’t got an opportunity to play the same earlier. Supriya Pathak states this about her character from the upcoming slice of life series ‘Home Shanti’.

We have all known Supriya for her precise comic timing for multiple roles that she has performed but never has anyone seen her in the role of a teacher. In her own words, the versatile actor explains how it felt to portray the role of Sarla in the series.

Supriya Pathak shared , “Sarla is a strong woman, a teacher and a Vice Principal. She has a lot of dominance in herself because of being a teacher and she is not like any character that I played earlier because I never played a teacher earlier. She is a person who knows her mind, who is more capable of handling things and taking care of the whole family. She is very dedicated to her family in her own way but also strict. She's different from what I played earlier.“

'Home Shanti' offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. It is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen in the face of adversaries.

Directed by Aakanksha Dua, the slice-of-life drama revolves around the Joshi family’s long-harbored dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time. The series also stars newbie actors Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra as the new generation of Joshis. Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:23 PM IST