Sunny Leone Birthday Special: Sexy bikini photos of the 'Ragini MMS 2' actress

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is all set to ring in her 40th birthday on Thursday.

Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh Indian parents in Canada, Sunny has said that she was a self-described tomboy very athletic and "played street hockey with the boys".

After a rather controversial career abroad, Sunny marked her debut on Indian television when she entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' as a wildcard contestant. During her stay, she was offered the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Jism 2', which she accepted, and thus it became her first Bollywood venture.

Over the years, she starred in a number of commercially successful films, including 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jackpot', 'Hate Story 2', 'Mastizaade', 'Raees', 'Baadshaho', 'Arjun Patiala', and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', among others.

Along with a succesful Bollywood career, Sunny also has a very interactive social media handle. She keeps her followers hooked on to her with pictures and videos from her shoots, vacations, and with her family.

On Sunny's 41st birthday, here's a look at some of the sexiest photos of the diva:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:49 PM IST