Sun-kissed Priyanka Chopra exudes 'Desi Girl' vibes in yellow salwar-kurta set at LA home

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently at her Los Angeles home, shared an adorable set of sun-kissed pictures while flaunting a traditional salwar-kurta set.

Clad in a yellow ensemble, the former Miss World can be seen posing by the pool. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and flip flops.

She captioned it as, “When the sun hits just right…”

For the unversed, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have recently become parents. On January 22, the two took to Instagram and announced the birth of "a baby via surrogate."

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they posted.

The 'Fashion' actor was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:59 AM IST