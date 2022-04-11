Subhash Ghai reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'I am happy they are fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream'

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this week in Mumbai. Their fans and followers are delighted by the news.

While the couple has been tight-lipped about their big day, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who shared a special bond with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, said that he is happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally getting married.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Ghai got emotional and wished Alia and Ranbir a happy married life.

He said that in January 2020, when he had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home for an event, they had a long chat as good friends. Ghai shared that Rishi Kapoor was happy to share that they were planning Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way.

The filmmaker added that he is happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream.

Several media reports suggest that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Ranbir's parents, late actor Rishi Kapoor and veteran star Neetu Kapoor, had also tied the knot at the same venue in 1980. The functions will start with the mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding.

Reports also suggest that the bride and groom will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:01 PM IST