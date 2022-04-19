Srinidhi Shetty reacts to Shehnaaz Gill giving away a major spoiler of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently watched Yash and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' and penned an appreciation post for the actor and the team.

However, Shehnaaz accidently ended up revealing the pre-climax scene. Recently, in one of her interviews, Srinidhi reacted to Shehnaaz giving away major spoiler of 'KGF Chapter 2'.

For those unversed, Shehnaaz had tweeted, "Congratulations, I love you…..All… Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash peace out….. ✌️ Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel Hats off KGF 2."

Srinidhi replied in the comments section, "Thankyouuu." However, responding to her tweet, Shehnaaz wrorte, "Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance.."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users pointed out that Shehnaaz has given away a major spoiler. Replying to one of the users, Shehnaaz then wrote, "It was a hangover of the movie ❤️ ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha 🙏🏻 dil ki baat muh pe aagayi …. Control shehnaz control."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Now, during her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Srinidhi spoke about her interaction with Shehnaaz and said that she found it cute that Shehnaaz accidentally gave away a spoiler. She told the news portal that she finds her very adorable, and the moment she saw her tweet, she did not believe it initially. She thought it was a fan page, so she clicked again to make sure that it's a verified page.

Meanwhile, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been breaking multiple box office records post its release.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, 'KGF: Chapter 2' has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics.

Also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and it also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:49 PM IST