Sonu Sood honoured with UAE golden visa

Actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Sonu Sood, who has been working relentlessly to serve society, received the prestigious honour a few days ago. For the unversed, only the leading investors, entrepreneurs, and experts in any field can apply for the visa.

While talking about the same, he said, "I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for Golden Visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege."

The actor thanked Blue Chip Investments LLC owners, Mr Ravinder Soni, Suraj Jumani and Alnahda Centre for their kind cooperation.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:43 PM IST