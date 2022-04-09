Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's New Delhi home robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.4 crore

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned to Mumbai and announced her first pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, has now fallen victim to a robbery which took place at the couple’s New Delhi residence, located at Amrita Shergill Marg.

As per ABP News Marathi, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja rushed to Tughlaq Road police station to file a complaint. Their staff, which comprises of 25 employees besides 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers is being questioned in the matter.

The culprits however, have not been identified yet. The incident took place in February.

While Sonam and Anand weren’t present at the house, her in-laws Priya and Harish, resided there with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja.

It was Sarla who found out about the theft after noticing that her jewellery and cash was missing from the cupboards.

Last month it was reported that Sonam's father-in-law was duped of more than Rs 27 crore, through his export-import firm.

For those unversed, Sonam married Sunil's son Anand Ahuja in 2018. The duo is expected to welcome their first child later this year. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhjia's directorial 'Blind'. She will be portraying the character of a visually impaired police officer.

She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix in 2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:45 AM IST