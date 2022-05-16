Sona Mohapatra says she won't buy items endorsed by Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Don't sell me anything with your vacuous self'

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. On Twitter, Sona shared a photo of a beauty line promoted by the 'Kick' actress and asked fans to avoid any brand with a 'brand ambassador of this kind'.

For those unversed, Jacqueline came under Enforcement Directorate's scanner in connection with a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sona tweeted on Monday, "& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts... my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #india "

apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.🎧2 Pop Music? https://t.co/mo7BRmkZaa — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

Without taking Jacqueline's name in her tweet, she went on to state that besides creating a society of 'toxic' role models, "we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement."

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sona claimed that while she wasn't taking shots at Jacqueline, she admits that she was "triggered" by the advertisements.

"The idea is not to diss someone. At the same time, sometimes I feel, to make a larger point about having better role models in society and children of our generation not running after numbers, pretty faces, gym bodies, and botox faces. So I mean, this is not what I want to talk about. This has specifically triggered me after I saw it at the airport, on my way back from my Kolkata gig and I feel like there’s another level of shamelessness," she told the news portal.

Sona added, "I rather not make it personal but put out a fun message in a way that kids or whoever people reading in, aspire for better things than this- earn your own luxury. Hard work is the key. We cannot be idolizing and give so much to such painted dolls and celebrities."

Sona has been vocal about several topics on social media.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:05 PM IST