Sobhita Dhulipala sets temperature soaring with her sizzling photos

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala often grabs eyeballs with her stunning and dreamy photos. Be it her acting spectacles or her photoshoots, the actress never misses a chance to leave a mark with her charm.

From casual to ethnic outfits, the actress has always come up with something that leaves everybody buzzed about her hotness.

Let us have a look at the photos that left the masses stunned about this raging beauty.

In this gorgeous white one-piece dress, she has brought a whole new sensual avatar by giving it a modern touch with her alluring poses.

Bringing the shade of darkness at its best, the actress had set the internet ablaze with pictures in hot black outfit.

Advertisement

She definitely raised the temperature in this beachside bikini photo bringing up the major summer goal.

Advertisement

She has truly redefined hotness in this light pink saree and a perfect selection of earrings and a neckless are an add-on to her gorgeous attire.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

She will also be seen in 'The Night Manager' with Anil Kapoor and in the second season of 'Made In Heaven'.

ALSO READ Watch: Disha Patani gives major fitness goals as she nails a deadlift

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:32 PM IST