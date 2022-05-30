Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday Special: Hottest photos of the 'Made in Heaven' actress

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was born on May 31, 1992, is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday on Tuesday.

She is an Indian actress and model. After winning the second spot at the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant, she represented India at Miss Earth 2013.

The actress was born in Andhra Pradesh, in a Telugu Brahmin family. She was raised in Visakhapatnam and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in film and completed her studies at HR College of Commerce and Economics. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Sobhita marked her debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' in 2016. She then went on to star in 'Kaalakaandi' and 'Chef', both opposite Saif Ali Khan.

However, Sobhita's claim to fame happened when she starred in the web series 'Made in Heaven' alongside Arjun Mathur. She has also starred in the spy thriller 'Bard of Blood'.

On Sobhita's birthday, here's a look at some of the hottest photos of the actress: