Sidharth Malhotra attends 'Modi@20' book launch; says 'Enlightened by PM Modi's inspirational journey'

Sidharth Malhotra joined many dignitaries for the grand launch of Modi @ 20.

The book 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery', is written on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the launch event was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sidharth Malhotra was the only Indian actor to grace this grand launch which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, amongst others.

PM Narendra Modi has been the mind behind getting India recognition and respect globally and a vision for a progressive India. The book which trails the journey of PM Narendra Modi aims to inspire the youth.

Sidharth Malhotra was honoured to be a part of the event and was enlightened by the journey of PM Modi. The actor could relate to the journey as he himself is a self-made actor who paved his path in Bollywood.

On the film front, Sidharth will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Indian Police Force', which also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:18 PM IST