Siddharth Nigam, Salman Khan pose for selfie on sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Siddharth Nigam, who will be soon seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' treated his fans recently by dropping a picture of himself with the superstar on social media.

Sharing the picture with the 'Sultan' actor, Siddharth stated, “After a looooong time. With the one and only Salman Khan sir”.

In the photo, Salman can be seen holding Siddharth by his shoulder as the duo posed for a selfie.

A number of celebrities including Muddassar Khan, Mridul Meena, Karan Sharma, along with fans expressed their excitement in the comments section.

It seems like there is no looking back for the Siddharth as post Aamir Khan, now it’s time to witness him with Salman Khan himself.

Meanwhile, the shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is going on in full swing, with Salman and team in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed, south supersrtar Ram Charan will be seen making a cameo in the film.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated for a Christmas 2022 release.