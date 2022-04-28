Siddhant Chaturvedi Birthday Special: Best poems by the 'Gehraiyaan' star

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to celebrate his 29th birthday on Friday.

He has now become a popular face in Bollywood with his acting prowess in films like 'Gully Boy' and 'Gehraiyaan'.

He was born on 29 April 1993, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and moved to Mumbai when he was five years old. He attended Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai and, just like his father, Siddhant initially wanted to be a Chartered Accountant. While studying to become a CA, he acted in plays and even co-wrote a few as a hobby.

While he continued pursuing his CA courses, deep down, his heart belonged to acting. However, when it got difficult for him to juggle the two, he gave up the idea of becoming a CA and decided to pursue acting full-time.

Siddhant marked his debut in the popular web series 'Inside Edge' from 2017 to 2019. He then ventured into Bollywood in the supporting role of MC Sher, a street rapper in the musical drama 'Gully Boy' (2019), which earned him widespread critical acclaim and nationwide recognition.

He also starred in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in 2021 and in 'Gehraiyaan' in 2022.

Besides his acting chops, Siddhant has also impressed his fans with his impeccable skill with words, which he frames in the form of poems on his social media handle.

Here's a look at some of the best poetries penned by the young star:

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:30 PM IST