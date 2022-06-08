Shruti Haasan thanks fans as she crosses 20 million followers on Instagram

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan recently crossed the 20 million mark in terms of followers on Instagram.

The actress has an enviable and ever growing following across social media and this can be attributed to several factors. Shruti is one of the few actors around who doesn’t have an agency managing her account.

The actress has always believed that her social media pages should reflect her personality and that can’t come through with an agency managing the account. From posting to interacting with followers, Shruti has always done all by herself.

She also keeps her account engaging by giving followers a sneak peek into her life. Her content comprises of cooking posts, beauty tips, fitness posts, live music clips, BTS and photos and videos of her furry friend Clara to name a few. She believes that a variety of content is far more appealing that one dimensional posts. Her interaction with her followers is another reason for her massive fan following.

Shruti said in statement, "I’m so thankful to my extended online family who show me love and support every single day! I’ve loved my interaction on social media as I get to be myself and share parts of my personality and life on my terms."

On the professional front, Shruti has 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas along with a film with superstar Chiranjeevi and 'NBK 107' with Nandamuri Balakrishna.