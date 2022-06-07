Shraddha Kapoor arrives in Spain for Luv Ranjan's film shoot; shares a glimpse of her road travel

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated Luv Ranjan's next has been the talk of the town for a long time. The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

While taking to her social media, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the shoot as she reaches Spain for the film while capturing a road journey with a song in the background. While tagging the location and her hair and makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon she also wrote - "Hola!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

She will also play the lead in the supernatural drama 'Nagin'.

The franchise will be in the form of a trilogy and will be produced on a monumental scale by actor Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Vishal Furia.

Over the years Bollywood has seen scores of films that breathed life into the revenge-taking serpents aided with superpowers and backed by mythological stories.