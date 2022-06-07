e-Paper Get App

Shraddha Kapoor arrives in Spain for Luv Ranjan's film shoot; shares a glimpse of her road travel

Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated Luv Ranjan's next has been the talk of the town for a long time. The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Delhi that went viral on the internet and now the actress has reached Spain.

While taking to her social media, Shraddha shared a glimpse of the shoot as she reaches Spain for the film while capturing a road journey with a song in the background. While tagging the location and her hair and makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon she also wrote - "Hola!"

She will also play the lead in the supernatural drama 'Nagin'.

The franchise will be in the form of a trilogy and will be produced on a monumental scale by actor Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Vishal Furia.

Over the years Bollywood has seen scores of films that breathed life into the revenge-taking serpents aided with superpowers and backed by mythological stories.

