Shilpa Shetty Kundra to soon make her OTT debut? Here's what we know

Superstar Shilpa Shetty Kundra has reigned over Bollywood for decades! With her rich acting career, the actress has kept us entertained with her brilliant performances.

Now, she is the only actress whose presence transcends every single platform. She has given us quite a show across the big screen, television, radio, applications and her popular YouTube channel.

Her films 'Sukhee' and 'Nikamma' are also much anticipated by her fans, who can’t wait to see her back on 70 MM.

And we have some more great news for her fans! Rumour has it that the superstar is being loaded with offers in the OTT world. A source revealed, “Shilpa Shetty has been approached by many filmmakers for OTT projects. There are a few offers that she is carefully considering at the moment since she wants to be extremely selective about her OTT debut.”

Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback with 'Hungama 2' after 13 years. The film has Paresh Rawal and Shetty playing the principal characters.

The film is a sequel to 2003 comedy hit 'Hungama', which also featured Rawal, along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.

The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'.

